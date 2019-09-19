Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
13:15
Wakefield Cathedral
PERROW Ellie Jean Ellie, of Stanley, passed away September 8th, aged 20
years. A loving daughter of Zoë and Graham, adored sister to Martha and Beatrice, also a much loved
grandaughter, great grandaughter, niece, cousin and friend to many.
Funeral service 1.15 pm Monday 23rd September at Wakefield Cathedral followed by private interment at Stanley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to a charity of Ellie's choosing via Arthur Bell Funeral Directors, 67 Lake
Lock Road, Stanley, WF3 4HP.

For Ellie
Love you always
Nan and Grandad
XXXX
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 19, 2019
