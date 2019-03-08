Home

Elizabeth Winship

Elizabeth Winship Notice
WINSHIP Elizabeth
(Jenny) March 1st peacefully at
Wakefield Hospice and of Crofton,
and former receptionist at
Trinity Medical Centre,
the much loved wife of Michael,
loving mum of Adrian, Marc and Annika and a devoted nana
of Joshua.
The funeral service for Jenny
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday
26th March at 11.40. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be given to Wakefield Hospice, for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
