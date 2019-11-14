|
|
|
SAPI Elizabeth Ann On 30th October 2019
peacefully in hospital
surrounded by her loving family,
Elizabeth aged 80 years
of Royston and formerly of Sandal.
A dearly loved wife of Laszlo,
loving mum of
Steven, Peter, Gina and Paul,
a much loved grandma
and great grandma.
Service at St. Helen's Church,
Sandal Magna on Wednesday
20th November at 10.00a.m
followed interment at
Wakefield Cemetery, Sugar Lane.
Family flowers only but donations
would be much appreciated for
Cancer Research UK
a collection box will be
available on the day.
All enquiries to
Horbury Road Funeralcare
tel. 01924 376690.
Will all friends please meet at
the church and accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 14, 2019