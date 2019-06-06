|
Edwards Elizabeth Mary
(Betty) Passed away peacefully in Victoria House Nursing Home on May 31st, aged 89 years.
The dearly beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of David and Christopher also a dear gran of Colin, Ryan and the late Michaela.
The funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June at 11.40 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
The Alzheimer's Society for which purpose a box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
