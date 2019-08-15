|
|
|
CLARK Elizabeth Ann On 29th July 2019 aged 75 years, dear wife of Andrew,
mother of Dave, sister of Gavin, much loved aunt.
Active in Mothers Union, Wakefield Concert Society, concert goer, opera lover, keen walker and explorer, and a great supporter to her husband.
Will be missed by many.
Private cremation for
family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place on 7th September 2019 in Wakefield Cathedral at 2:00 pm.
No flowers please; donations welcome, to be divided between the St James University Hospital Kidney Unit and Wakefield Cathedral Music Trust, via collection boxes on the day, justgiving.com/crowdfunding/
annclark or sent c/o George Steele & Son The Green, Ossett, WF5 0AL,
01924 273285.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 15, 2019