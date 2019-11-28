|
|
|
Wallis Eleanor of Heath passed away
peacefully after a short illness in
Chestnuts Care Home on
Saturday 23rd November
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of John, treasured mum of Shona and Graeme,
devoted grandma of Felicity, Archie and Isabella and a much loved mother-in-law and good friend to many. Eleanor will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Kirkthorpe on Friday 6th December at 10.30am prior to cremation at Wakefield Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Dementia charities may be left in the donation box at the back of church. All enquiries to R.J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 28, 2019