LODGE (née Parkinson)
Elaine On 16th May 2019 in
Leeds General Infirmary,
aged 76 years.
Much loved by all her family,
wife of the late Peter, mum and friend of Sophie, Kate and Sarah, mother-in-law of Carl and Craig, grandma of Robert, Ashleigh, Francesca, Jay, Cara, Molly and Anna, sister of Trevor,
sister-in-law of Lynda.
Will be very sadly missed
Funeral Service will be held on Friday 7th June in St Ignatius RC Church, Ossett, at 10:30 am followed by Cremation at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the National Kidney Federation and Kidney Research UK.
A collection facility will be available on leaving the Church or may be sent C/o George Steele & Son,
The Green, Ossett WF5 OAL
Published in Wakefield Express on May 30, 2019
