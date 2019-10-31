|
|
|
Annakin Elaine Cynthia Peacefully in her sleep on
22nd October 2019, Elaine,
aged 65 years.
The dearly loved wife of David,
much loved mum of Paul and James,
dear mother in law of Georgina and Claire, a cherished grandma and
great grandma and a very special friend of Pat.
Elaine will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of Elaine's life will take place at Wakefield Crematorium
on Tuesday 5th November at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please but donations for the
would be appreciated and for which a plate will be available after the service.
Will friends please kindly meet at
the crematorium and wear
colourful clothing.
All enquiries to:
Wakefield Independent
Funeral Service
Tel 01922 242444
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 31, 2019