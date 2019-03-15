|
|
|
WESTMORELAND EILEEN The family of the late Eileen would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy at our sad time and for the generous donations to Eileen's chosen charity, The Dog's Trust, Leeds. Thanks for giving her such a good send-off, it was a proper wake. Eileen would have been proud.
A special thanks to John Bell
and his team at Arthur Bell
Funeral Directors for their
efficient, professional and compassionate service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 15, 2019
