Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
13:30
St Paul's Church
Alverthorpe
WESTMORELAND Eileen Passed away on the
14th February, peacefully after
a short illness, aged 72 years.
Devoted wife of Jack, much loved mum, step mum, mum in law, grandma, great grandma,
sister, sister in law, auntie
and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at 1:30pm on Tuesday 5th March at St Paul's Church, Alverthorpe followed by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Leeds Dogs Trust.

Those we love don't go away,
they walk beside us every day.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 22, 2019
