|
|
|
NEWTON Eileen October 29th peacefully at
Flanshaw Lodge Care Home and formerly of Horbury, aged 92 years.
The loving wife of the late Irvine, much loved mum of Ann and son in law Dennis, adored grandma of Jane and husband David, dear great grandma of Oliver and Reece and a great great grandma of Layla Katie.
The funeral service
for Eileen will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Wednesday November 20th
at 1.00. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be given to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance for which a box will be provided. For any other
enquiries please contact
Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Our hearts are now filled with memories and special thoughts.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 7, 2019