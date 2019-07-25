Home

KENT Edward Brian
(Eddie) On 22nd June 2019,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, Eddie, aged 85 years, formerly
of Ossett and Lupsett Park.

Loving husband of Pauline, father of Graeme, Helen, Moira and Yvonne, a grandfather, great grandfather and brother of Joan.

Service at West Wakefield Methodist on Tuesday 30th July at 1.00p.m followed by interment at Wakefield Cemetery, Sugar Lane.

Family flowers only but donations would be much appreciated to MIND a collection box will be available on the day. Will all friends please meet at church and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 25, 2019
