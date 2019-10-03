|
|
|
BEECH Duncan On September 24th in
Wakefield Hospice, aged 67 years.
Duncan, of Newton Hill,
beloved husband of Jean and a dearly loved father, grandfather, brother, brother in law & uncle.
Funeral service will take place 12:00pm Friday 11th October at Parkside Methodist Church, Outwood followed by interment at Outwood Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to charities of Duncan's choice for which a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 3, 2019