THISTLETHWAITE DOROTHY
(nee Bullock) On March 1st, peacefully
aged 94 years
and late of Lupset Park. Dorothy,
beloved wife of the late Ross
and dearly loved mum of Stuart,
Lesley & Clive.
Also a much loved
grandma & great grandma.
Funeral service will take place 2:20pm on Friday 22nd March
at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Alzheimer's Society
for which a box will be
provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
