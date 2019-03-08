Home

THISTLETHWAITE DOROTHY
(nee Bullock) On March 1st, peacefully
aged 94 years
and late of Lupset Park. Dorothy,
beloved wife of the late Ross
and dearly loved mum of Stuart,
Lesley & Clive.
Also a much loved
grandma & great grandma.
Funeral service will take place 2:20pm on Friday 22nd March
at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Alzheimer's Society
for which a box will be
provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
