MURRAY Dorothy Mr Jack Murray, Karen and Michael would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Wakefield Hospice
received following
the sad loss of Dorothy.
Thanks also to the doctors
and staff of Wakefield Hospice,
Ward 12 Pinderfields Hospital
and the A & E department
for their care and to
Rev Colin MacDonald for his
comforting words and
prayers at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith Brooke and
her team at George Brooke Ltd
for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 12, 2019