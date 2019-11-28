|
Murray nee Ruddlesden
Dorothy On 16th November 2019,
peacefully following a short illness, at Wakefield Hospice of Ossett, aged 73 years, Dorothy,
much loved wife of Jack,
cherished mum of Karen and Michael, dear mother-in-law of James, devoted grandma of George and beloved sister of Colin.
Funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 5th December 2019 at 2.20pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Wakefield Hospice.
Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd
Tel 454476.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 28, 2019