Edgson Dorothea (Dorrie) Peacefully on Friday 12th July 2019 aged 85 of Crofton.
Beloved wife of Tom, dearly loved mum of June and Paulette and treasured nan and great nan.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 12.45pm in All Saints Church, Crofton prior to committal at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received and shared between All Saints Church and Cancer Research.
All enquiries contact Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 25, 2019