TILLMAN Doreen Doreen passed away peacefully on Wednesday 17th July after a long illness aged 90 years. The much loved and loving wife of Bob, the best mum of Ann, Kate and the late Alan and Michael and a devoted grandma and great grandma who will be greatly missed. The funeral service for Doreen will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday July 29th at 11.00. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given to The Leeds Dogs Trust and Dementia UK for which a box will be provided. The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation for the care she received from the carers at "Angel Care", Wakefield Social Services, Outwood Park Medical Centre and the NHS Professionals (Palliative Care) Many thanks to you all. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service, tel 01924 371091. Published in Wakefield Express on July 25, 2019