|
|
|
ROBERTS Doreen Mary On Monday 11th November
at Pinderfields Hospital
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Melvin,
much loved mum of
Elizabeth and Stephen and
mum in law of Mel and Helen,
grandma of Matthew and David,
Leanne and Becky and
great grandma of Isobel and Beck.
Service at St James Church, Thornes on Wednesday
27th November at 1pm followed
by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium for close family only.
Donations welcome for RNLI.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Horbury Road, Wakefield,
01924 376690.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 21, 2019