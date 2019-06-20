Home

Preston (née Dale)
Doreen On 9th June 2019 at 5am.
Peacefully at Wakefield Hospice after a long illness aged 89.
Loved wife of Bill, adored mum
of Annette and John.
Mother-in-Law to Julie and James and a truly loved Grandma to Luke, Nicholas, Chris and Matthew.
Service and cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday 8th July 2019 at 11am.
Family flowers only but donations
to Wakefield Hospice would be appreciated, a collection box
will be available on the day.
Will all friends please meet at the Crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Any queries please contact Robertshaw Funeral Directors
on 01924 270912.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 20, 2019
