Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Gummerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Gummerson

Notice Condolences

Doreen Gummerson Notice
GUMMERSON Doreen On 7th June 2019 peacefully,
West Riding Care Home,
Doreen aged 78 years of Ossett.

A dearly loved wife of John, loving mum of Paul and Eleanor, a dear mother in law of Kjersti, a much loved grandma of Thomas and Erik, a beloved sister.

Service and cremation at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 11.00a.m.
Family flowers only but donations would be much appreciated to either The Swaledale Unit,
West Riding Care Home or The Alzheimer's Society, a collection box will be available on the day.

Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.