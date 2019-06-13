|
|
|
GUMMERSON Doreen On 7th June 2019 peacefully,
West Riding Care Home,
Doreen aged 78 years of Ossett.
A dearly loved wife of John, loving mum of Paul and Eleanor, a dear mother in law of Kjersti, a much loved grandma of Thomas and Erik, a beloved sister.
Service and cremation at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 11.00a.m.
Family flowers only but donations would be much appreciated to either The Swaledale Unit,
West Riding Care Home or The Alzheimer's Society, a collection box will be available on the day.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
Read More