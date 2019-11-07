|
|
|
Grainger Doreen Margaret On 25th October 2019
suddenly at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
and of Skelmanthorpe.
Doreen Margaret Grainger
aged 82 years.
The dearly loved wife of Colin,
the much loved mum of Colin
and Kim, also a much loved Mama.
Will friends please meet for service at St. Aidan's Parish Church, Skelmanthorpe at 11.30am on Monday 18th November 2019 followed by cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium at 1pm.
No flowers by request donations
in lieu of lowers if so desired may made to a .
All enquires to
Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe.
Tel: 01484 862095
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 7, 2019