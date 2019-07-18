|
|
|
Moss Donna
(nee Moorby) Passed away peacefully on
8th July in Wakefield Hospice,
aged 50 years, with her loved
ones by her side.
Beloved Mum of Danielle,
Daughter of Wendy, Sister of Carl and Joanne, Partner of Julie and
a much loved Auntie and Niece.
Donations in lieu of flowers
for Yorkshire Cancer Research
and Help for Heroes.
Funeral on Wednesday 24th July. Service at Wakefield Crematorium at 11.00am. Enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service
01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 18, 2019