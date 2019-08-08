|
HOOLEY Donald On August 1st, in hospital,
aged 70 years.
Don, dearest son of the late
George and Nelly,
lovely father of Neil and Jane, husband of the late
Margaret Hooley,
father in law to Emma, adored grandad of Daniel and Joshua and much loved brother of Tony,
Mick and Ann.
Funeral service will take place
Friday 16th August, 11:40am at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The British Heart Foundation for which a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 8, 2019