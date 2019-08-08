Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hooley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Hooley

Notice Condolences

Donald Hooley Notice
HOOLEY Donald On August 1st, in hospital,
aged 70 years.
Don, dearest son of the late
George and Nelly,
lovely father of Neil and Jane, husband of the late
Margaret Hooley,
father in law to Emma, adored grandad of Daniel and Joshua and much loved brother of Tony,
Mick and Ann.
Funeral service will take place
Friday 16th August, 11:40am at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The British Heart Foundation for which a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.