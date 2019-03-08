|
|
|
ANDRASSY Donald Carl March 2nd peacefully after a long illness, aged 79 years, cherished husband of the late Pauline,
beloved father of Ruth and Kathryn and a loving grandad of Charlotte, Matthew, James and Meghan.
The funeral service for Donald
will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 5th April at 10.00.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu will be given to Macmillan Cancer Care,
for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More