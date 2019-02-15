Home

Don Watson

WATSON Don Passed away peacefully on
7th February in Pinderfields Hospital, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Susan,
much loved dad of Elizabeth, Stephen and Andrew, devoted grandad of Sam and Benjamin.
Don's funeral will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Alverthorpe on Thursday 28th February at 12 noon followed by private committal at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Wakefield Hospice, for which a box
will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
