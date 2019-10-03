Home

George Steele & Son
The Green
Ossett, West Yorkshire WF5 0AL
01924 273285
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00
Kingsway Methodist Church
Ossett
Deryck Pollard Notice
POLLARD
Deryck
Of Ossett passed away peacefully on 20th September 2019.
A loving husband to Brenda, father to Duncan and Richard and a devoted grandpa.
Service is to be held at Kingsway Methodist Church, Ossett, on Friday 11th October at 11am, followed by a private family committal. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Lymphoma Action and The National Trust for Scotland Path Fund, for which a collection box will be available.
Any enquiries to G Steele and Son, Ossett Tel:- 01924273285
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 3, 2019
