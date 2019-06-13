Resources More Obituaries for Derek Waring Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Derek Waring

Notice WARING Derek Heather, Catherine and Helen

would like to thank family, friends

and neighbours for their cards,

expressions of sympathy and

support at this difficult time.

Grateful thanks to all who helped

Derek, particularly over the last

few months, all at Church Street

Surgery and the District Nurses

whose help has been invaluable.

Thanks to Lesley Blessington for

her wonderful tribute and to all at

Harpin's for their caring and

efficient arrangements.

Donations of £500 were collected

in lieu of flowers for Yorkshire

Air Ambulance, for which we are

very grateful. Thanks also to the

staff of Ossett Community Centre

very grateful. Thanks also to the

staff of Ossett Community Centre

for the refreshments. Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019