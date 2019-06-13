|
WARING Derek Heather, Catherine and Helen
would like to thank family, friends
and neighbours for their cards,
expressions of sympathy and
support at this difficult time.
Grateful thanks to all who helped
Derek, particularly over the last
few months, all at Church Street
Surgery and the District Nurses
whose help has been invaluable.
Thanks to Lesley Blessington for
her wonderful tribute and to all at
Harpin's for their caring and
efficient arrangements.
Donations of £500 were collected
in lieu of flowers for Yorkshire
Air Ambulance, for which we are
very grateful. Thanks also to the
staff of Ossett Community Centre
for the refreshments.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
