|
|
|
LAWTON DEREK Peacefully on 16th June,
aged 81 years. Much loved husband of Jean, father of Mandy and the late David, grandfather of Francesca, Nathan, Sarah, Rachael and Joseph.
Derek's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd July at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu will be given to Cancer Research for which a box will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service, tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 27, 2019
Read More