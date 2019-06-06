Home

George Steele & Son
The Green
Ossett, West Yorkshire WF5 0AL
01924 273285
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
14:15
Wakefield Crematorium
Derek Jay

Derek Jay Notice
JAY Derek On 25th May 2019
peacefully at his home
in Netherton, Wakefield,
aged 75 years.
Much loved husband of Christine
and father of Charlotte and
a loving grandad.
Funeral service will take place on
Thursday 13th June at
Wakefield Crematorium
at 2-20pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity, a collection facility
will be available on leaving the
Crematorium or may be sent
C/o George Steele & Son,
Funeral Directors,
The Green, Ossett, WF5 OAL.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
