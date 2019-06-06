|
|
|
JAY Derek On 25th May 2019
peacefully at his home
in Netherton, Wakefield,
aged 75 years.
Much loved husband of Christine
and father of Charlotte and
a loving grandad.
Funeral service will take place on
Thursday 13th June at
Wakefield Crematorium
at 2-20pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity, a collection facility
will be available on leaving the
Crematorium or may be sent
C/o George Steele & Son,
Funeral Directors,
The Green, Ossett, WF5 OAL.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
