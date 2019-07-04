|
SIMPSON Dennis On July 1st, Dennis, aged 81 years, passed peacefully, with his family at his side, on Gate 45b at
Pinderfields Hospital. The beloved and amazing husband of Christine, loving dad of Jane, Mark and the late Martin and a much loved grandad, great grandad and friend.
The funeral service for Dennis
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday 12th July at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be given to Wakefield Hospice, for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please
contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Christine and her family would like to gratefully thank all the staff on
Gate 45b for their loving care,
even the fun and laughter given whilst Dennis was in their care.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 4, 2019