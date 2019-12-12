|
ROBINSON Dennis Passed away peacefully
on 29th November in
Pinderfields Hospital, of Netherton formerly of Thornes, aged 83 years. Beloved Husband of the late Maureen, a dearly loved Dad and Grandad. He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Wednesday 18th December service at St Peter and St Paul's R/C Church at 1.30pm. Followed by interment at Netherton Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers for
The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 12, 2019