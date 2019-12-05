|
HARGILL Dennis Graham November 17th peacefully at
home in Ossett with his family
by his side, aged 74 years.
The loving husband of Ann,
much loved dad of Jane and the late Graham, father-in-law of David, adored grandad of Olive and Reece, great grandad of Layla Katie.
Dennis' funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday December 11th at 11.40. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Yorkshire Air Ambulance for which a box will be provided. Any other enquiries to Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Tenderly we treasure the past,
with memories that will always last.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 5, 2019