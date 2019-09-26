|
WILLOUGHBY DAVID Of Castleford and formerly of Wakefield, passed away on September 7th 2019, aged 91 years. Now re-united with his beloved wife Lilian. Dearly loved dad of Stuart, Kay and Gail and very dear father-in-law of Sheila, Roy and Geoffrey, also a loving and much loved grandad and great-grandad. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, September 30th at 12.20pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Macmillan Nurses, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium.
Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son,
Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 01977 552265.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 26, 2019