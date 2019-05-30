Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
David Smith

SMITH David Jeffrey
(Dave) Suddenly on 17th May,
aged 66 years.
Dear husband of Pauline,
much loved dad of Nathan and Jen and grandad of Floella and Remmie. Dave's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 7th June at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu will be given to MIND for which a box
will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Will be sadly missed. RIP. Love Janet, Kev, Paul, Kay
and family xx
A loving son-in-law who will be dearly missed. Love Mary and Jack.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 30, 2019
