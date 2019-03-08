|
RUSHTON DAVID Maureen, Christopher, Janet, Sarah and their families wish to express sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for kind
expressions of sympathy, beautiful floral tributes and donations
received in memory of David.
Special thanks to staff of 20b at
Pinderfield's Hospital for kindness and care, Rev Stuart Millington
for his personal eulogy, and to Sean and staff of Harpin's Funeral
Service for their professional
and helpful services.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
