RUSHTON David February 16th peacefully
in hospital and of Crofton,
aged 74 years.
The beloved husband of Maureen, much loved dad of Christopher, Janet and Sarah, father in law of Susan
and a loving grandad
and brother in law
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service for David will take place at Crofton Parish Church on Friday March 1st at 2.30pm followed by burial
at Crofton Cemetery.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 22, 2019
