LOCKWOOD DAVID STUART June 15th peacefully at
Brantwood Hall Care Home and formerly of Ossett, aged 93 years, the much loved husband of Mary and a loving and devoted dad, grandad, great grandad and friend to many. The funeral service for David will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday July 3rd at 11.40.
Family flowers only please,
any donations in lieu will be given to a charity of the family's choice for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 27, 2019
