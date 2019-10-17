|
|
|
HEMINGWAY David On Thursday, October 10th 2019,
of Tingley, formerly of Ossett,
aged 80 years.
David,
loving husband of Sylvia,
much loved dad of
Julie and Kathryn,
father-in-law of
Michael and Ian
and loving and
much loved grandad
of Abi and Eve.
A Service of Thanksgiving
for the Life of David
will be held at
Tingley Methodist Church
on Thursday, October 24th
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of David,
which will be shared between
Take Heart Appeal at L.G.I.
and
Tingley Methodist Church
may be made on leaving the service
or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
7 Kingsway, Ossett, WF5 8DA.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 17, 2019