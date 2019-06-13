Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:15
Pontefract Crematorium
David Dolan Notice
DOLAN David (MBE) After a long illness on 2nd June,
and of Stanley, aged 74 years.
Loving husband of Margaret, devoted and proud father of Samantha and Sarah, father-in-law of Dale and grandfather of Eve, Cameron, Cory and Summer.
David's funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium
on Tuesday 18th June at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu if desired will
be given to Yorkshire Cancer
Research for which a box will be
provided. For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
