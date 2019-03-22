|
|
|
BRADLEY David On 9th March 2019, peacefully at home, David, aged 68 years,
of Horbury.
A dearly loved husband of Pauline, loving father of Allan, Paul,
Martin and the late Steven,
a much loved grandfather and great grandfather, a beloved brother, brother in law and uncle.
Service and cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 27th March at 1.40p.m.
Family flowers only but donations would be much appreciated to MacMillan Cancer Support,
a collection box will be available
on the day.
All enquiries to S. Robertshaw Funeral Directors, Horbury
Tel. 01924 270912.
Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 22, 2019
