|
|
|
KAYE Cicely (CIS) On the 19th October (Aged 101) of Thornes. Loving wife to the late Ben,
devoted mum to Nova & Judith,
and mum in law to John and
the late Barry and a very
dear friend to many.
Service and cremation will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Wakefield Hospice for which
a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Arthur Bell Funeral Directors, 01924 822281.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 24, 2019