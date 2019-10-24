Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur Bell Wakefield Ltd
67 Lake Lock Road
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF3 4HP
01924 822281
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Cicely Kaye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cicely Kaye

Notice Condolences

Cicely Kaye Notice
KAYE Cicely (CIS) On the 19th October (Aged 101) of Thornes. Loving wife to the late Ben,
devoted mum to Nova & Judith,
and mum in law to John and
the late Barry and a very
dear friend to many.
Service and cremation will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Wakefield Hospice for which
a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Arthur Bell Funeral Directors, 01924 822281.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur Bell Wakefield Ltd
Download Now