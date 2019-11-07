Home

Christopher Froggett Notice
Froggett Christopher Kenneth On 21st October 2019 peacefully
at his home in Netherton.
Chris Froggett aged 71 years,
the dearly loved husband
of Pamela, the much loved dad
of Lisa, Nicholas and Martin,
also a dear and devoted grandad and great grandad of Laura, Emma, Georgia and William.
Will friends please meet for service at St. Andrew's Parish Church Netherton at 11am on
Tuesday 12th November
followed by interment in
Netherton Cemetery at 12 noon.
Family flowers only by request donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired would be appreciated for Cancer Research UK
for which a donation plate will
be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe.
Tel: 01484 862095.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 7, 2019
