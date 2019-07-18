Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00
St. Helen's Church
Sandal
Christine Watson Notice
WATSON Christine Chris died peacefully at Wakefield Hospice on Monday 8th July,
aged 73 years.
The beloved wife of Ray,
much loved mum of Jen and Jack, cherished grandma of Olivia, Max, and Sophia, dear mother-in-law of Jon and Tim, and very dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend
to so many.
A private cremation for Chris will be followed by a Service of Celebration at St. Helen's Church, Sandal at 12.00pm on Tuesday 30th July. Family flowers only. Donations for Wakefield Hospice may be left in the donation box in the church.

All enquiries please to R. J. Burgess Funeral Directors 01924-894017
Published in Wakefield Express on July 18, 2019
