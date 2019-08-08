|
MEARIS CHRISTINE Passed away suddenly on
30th July at LGI, aged 69 years.
She leaves behind her loving husband Stuart, two sons Dean & Scott, grandaughter Grace and daughter in law Sue who thought of
her like a mum.
We all miss her more than words can express and hope she is now looking down on us and smiling that beautiful infectious smile she has. Funeral service will take place
11:00am Monday 19th August at Wakefield Crematorium.
Flowers or donations, if desired to, British Heart Foundation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 8, 2019