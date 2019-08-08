Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Mearis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Mearis

Notice Condolences

Christine Mearis Notice
MEARIS CHRISTINE Passed away suddenly on
30th July at LGI, aged 69 years.
She leaves behind her loving husband Stuart, two sons Dean & Scott, grandaughter Grace and daughter in law Sue who thought of
her like a mum.
We all miss her more than words can express and hope she is now looking down on us and smiling that beautiful infectious smile she has. Funeral service will take place
11:00am Monday 19th August at Wakefield Crematorium.
Flowers or donations, if desired to, British Heart Foundation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.