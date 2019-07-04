|
Hartley Christine Jane June 18th peacefully at
Croft House Care Home and formerly of Crofton, aged 82 years.
The much loved sister of the late Alan and David
and a very dear aunt and friend.
The funeral service for
Christine will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Wednesday 17th July at 2.20.
Family flowers only please; donations in lieu will be given to Dementia UK for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 4, 2019