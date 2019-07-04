Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
14:15
Wakefield Crematorium
Christine Hartley Notice
Hartley Christine Jane June 18th peacefully at
Croft House Care Home and formerly of Crofton, aged 82 years.
The much loved sister of the late Alan and David
and a very dear aunt and friend.
The funeral service for
Christine will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Wednesday 17th July at 2.20.
Family flowers only please; donations in lieu will be given to Dementia UK for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 4, 2019
