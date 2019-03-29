Resources More Obituaries for Christina Mycock Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christina Mycock

Notice MYCOCK Christina Christina's family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, and especially their caring attitude, which is greatly appreciated, also for their generous donations to Alzheimer's Research UK and

The British Heart Foundation.

Grateful thanks to all the staff at Croft House Care Home, Gawthorpe, for their unstinting care and compassion in easing Christina through her final weeks.

Thanks to Rev. Lucy Wormsley for conducting the service which Mum would have been proud of and to the staff of George Steele & Son for the funeral arrangements. Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices