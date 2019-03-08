Home

MYCOCK Christina On 28th February 2019 in Croft House Nursing Home, Gawthorpe. Peacefully with her family by her side, aged 93 years, beloved Wife of the late Horace William Mycock. Dear Mum to Fran, Christopher and Lesley.
Service will take place on Wednesday 20th March at
Trinity Church, Ossett, at 1-15pm followed by Committal at Wakefield Crematorium
at 2-20pm.
The family request no black to be worn. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for
British Heart Foundation and Alzheimer's Research UK.
A collection facility will be available on leaving the Church or may be sent C/o George Steele & Son,
The Green, Ossett WF5 0AL
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
