MUDD Charles Peter May 27th peacefully at his home in Newton Hill, aged 84 years, the beloved husband of the late Jean, loving dad of Maureen, Paul, Susan, Michael and Philip and a much loved grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service for Charles
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday June 12th at 11.00. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given to Wakefield Hospice, for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
